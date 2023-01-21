"Half of the depression go away when he scores" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma hits 51 off 50 balls in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma shone with the bat as the hosts won their second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 15.

The right-hander scored 51 off 50 balls, including two maximums and seven boundaries. He also shared a decent opening partnership of 72 runs with Shubman Gill (40*).

Rohit Sharma also shone as captain with his exceptional bowling changes in the first innings after winning the toss. A clinical bowling performance helped the Men in Blue bundle out the visitors for 108 in 34.4 overs.

#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia FIFTY for @ImRo45 - histh ODI half-century #TeamIndia captain is leading the charge with the bat in the chase.Follow the match FIFTY for @ImRo45 - his 4⃣8⃣th ODI half-century 💪 💪#TeamIndia captain is leading the charge with the bat in the chase. 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/q7F69irCDq

With an eight-wicket win, India also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They beat the Blackcaps by 12 runs in the first ODI, courtesy of a double hundred from Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj’s four-for.

A series win against the Blackcaps also helped Team India avenge their 0-1 ODI series loss in New Zealand last year.

Fans were elated at witnessing a decent half-century from Sharma despite it being a low-scoring and one-sided game.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Rishabh @Rishav4501 aaj lag raha tha sahi mai rohit sharma khel raha hai aaj lag raha tha sahi mai rohit sharma khel raha hai 👏

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODI:



Innings - 23

Runs - 1019

Average - 56.61

Strike Rate - 101.79 Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODI:Innings - 23 Runs - 1019 Average - 56.61 Strike Rate - 101.79 https://t.co/VYQzvbj8os

cric guru @bccicc



#INDvsNZ Rohit Sharma sacrificed his average for Kohli. Rohit Sharma sacrificed his average for Kohli. #INDvsNZ

Tony @RockingDJ45



Pull Shot and Rohit Sharma a Never Ending Love Story Pull Shot and Rohit Sharma a Never Ending Love Story😍💥https://t.co/kv6cerUocT

Aman Raj @_its_amann There is nothing better than watching Rohit Sharma There is nothing better than watching Rohit Sharma https://t.co/XfURuCuI62

Ramesh @Ramesh416302501

#IndvsNZ2ndODI #RohitSharma A quality innings ends from the Hitman - 51 in 50 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. A quality innings ends from the Hitman - 51 in 50 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes.#IndvsNZ2ndODI #RohitSharma https://t.co/xcVOGGWWCx

Sharma previously scored 34 in the first ODI against New Zealand. The 35-year-old recently amassed 142 runs in the three-match series against Sri Lanka at home. He will look to continue his decent form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. bundle out New Zealand for 108 runs in the second ODI

Indian bowlers shone as Rohit Sharma and Co. bundled out New Zealand for 108 in the second ODI on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami was the wreaker-in-chief, scalping three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked up two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur bagged one wicket each.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for the Kiwis with 36 off 52 balls, including five boundaries. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell contributed 27 and 22 runs, respectively.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

