“Ham kabhi nhi sudhrege” – Fans react as Chetan Sharma is re-appointed chairman of BCCI’s selection committee

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) re-appointed Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the selection committee on Saturday, January 7.

The selection panel also comprises Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and Sridharan Sharath. Out of 600 candidates, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews before announcing All-India Senior Men's Selection Committee appointments.

It's worth mentioning that the Sharma-led selection committee was sacked after India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal exit in November. The panel also included Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, and Debashish Mohanty.

Fans were unhappy as Chetan Sharma was reinstated as the BCCI selection committee chairman. They questioned how the BCCI couldn’t find any suitable candidate out of 600 to replace him for the role.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra



#ChetanSharma Indian cricket board announces its new selection committee. Indian cricket board announces its new selection committee.#ChetanSharma https://t.co/cSxRZT28aj

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket BCCI have decided to replace Chetan Sharma with Chetan Sharma. BCCI have decided to replace Chetan Sharma with Chetan Sharma. https://t.co/bZahDxXWfC

Ahmed Bidiwala @BidiwalaAhmed







Ham kabhi nhi sudhrege 🥺🤨



#IndianCricketTeam Chetan sharma again......Ham kabhi nhi sudhrege 🥺🤨 Chetan sharma again...... 👎👎👎 Ham kabhi nhi sudhrege 🥺🤨 #IndianCricketTeam

CricHagrid @CricHagrid 18th November 2022 - The BCCI fired Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.



7th January 2023 - The BCCI re-appoints Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector. 18th November 2022 - The BCCI fired Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.7th January 2023 - The BCCI re-appoints Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector.

Vidit Chauhan #Sidheart @vidit2022

Cricket main chief selector change nahin Kar pa rahe



#ChetanSharma

#IndianCricketTeam

#IndiaCricket

@BCCI

#JaiIpl twitter.com/Naija_PR/statu… Naija @Naija_PR Saudi Arabia set to bend its marriage law to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to live with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez



Saudi Arabia marriage law forbids couples that are not married from living together Saudi Arabia set to bend its marriage law to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to live with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez Saudi Arabia marriage law forbids couples that are not married from living together https://t.co/NDppPc8Ime Yaha country ne law change Kar diya aur humCricket main chief selector change nahin Kar pa rahe Yaha country ne law change Kar diya aur humCricket main chief selector change nahin Kar pa rahe 😉#ChetanSharma#IndianCricketTeam #IndiaCricket@BCCI #JaiIpl twitter.com/Naija_PR/statu… https://t.co/iutHTNFF7e

The newly appointed selection committee will release the India squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand at home in January-February.

Chetan Sharma-led selection panel to announce India squad for ICC World Cup 2023

The Chetan Sharma-led selection panel will announce the India squad for the marquee event, i.e., ICC 50-over World Cup later this year.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the BCCI has already shortlisted 20 players for the ICC tournament. These players will be rotated before the World Cup.

The development came after a review meeting on January 1, which was attended by BCCI’s Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny, head coach Rahul Dravid, and captain Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to TOI, a source said:

“It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting, in which we reviewed the past performance and planned for future events, including the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC). We will give preference to international cricket while making sure the IPL is not diluted.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has already announced India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Guwahati on January 10.

