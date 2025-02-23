"Hamein drop karke jo effectiveness mili uski highlights bhejna"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan bundle for 241 in Champions Trophy clash vs India

Team India and Pakistan are clashing in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest.

Star batter Babar Azam (23) got off to a breezy start but could not convert it as he departed in the eighth over. His opening partner, Imam-ul-Haq (10), also followed him to the pavilion soon, leaving their side in a spot of bother a 47/2.

Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) then consolidated their innings with a sensible partnership of 104 (144) for the third wicket. However, both returned to the pavilion without accelerating enough after getting set, which hurt Pakistan's chances of reaching a higher total.

After their departure, Khushdil Shah (38 off 39) played a vital knock to steer Men in Green to a respectable total of 241 before they got all out in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) and Hardik Pandya (2/31) were among the wickets for India.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings on Sunday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

One of the memes read:

“Hamein drop karke jo effectiveness mili uski highlights bhejna (Please send the highlights of effectiveness you got after dropping us)."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The pitch was slightly on the slower side" - Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel after 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs India

During the mid-innings break, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel revealed that the pitch was slow and the ball did not come onto the bat that well. Reflecting on his knock and the mid-innings break, Shakeel said:

"I could have easily taken some more time there, it was not a good time to get out. Earlier, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat that nicely. Little bit of swing as well. As the spinners came, we made some runs there."

He added:

"The pitch was slightly on the slower side. We have to put up a fight there. If we take early wickets, we can put pressure on them. We have to strike early."

Do you think Pakistan can defend the target? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

