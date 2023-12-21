"Hanging out with my brothers" - Yuzvendra Chahal chills with Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh in South Africa

Team India's veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a couple of pictures on his official social media handles, in which he can be seen chilling with teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh.

The three players are part of the Men in Blue's ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series in South Africa. While Kuldeep and Rinku featured in two matches each, Chahal failed to get a single outing and was benched for all three games.

Taking to his Instagram handle ahead of the third and final ODI, Chahal posted:

"Hanging out with my brothers ✌️ South Africa Diaries 🇿🇦."

Yuzvendra Chahal returned to India's ODI squad for the South Africa tour following a brief absence. The seasoned campaigner has not been a part of India's XI in the format since January. He also could not find a place in the 2023 World Cup roster.

India clinched a thumping eight-wicket win in the opening contest, bundling out the Proteas for a paltry score of 116. The hosts bounced back by winning the second match by eight wickets to level the series at 1-1.

Yuzvendra Chahal looked in stellar form during Vijay Hazare Trophy

After being overlooked by the national selectors in the recent past, Yuzvendra Chahal made a strong case for himself with his impressive performances in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Playing for Haryana in the domestic 50-over tournament, the 33-year-old picked up 18 wickets from eight outings at an economy rate of 3.70. His four-wicket haul helped his team clinch a crucial four-wicket win over Bengal in the quarter-final. Haryana trumped Rajasthan in the final, claiming a 30-run victory to lift their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chahal did not make it to India's T20I squad for the three-match series in South Africa. He still has a chance of becoming a strong contender for a place in the side's 2024 T20 World Cup squad by shining in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

