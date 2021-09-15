Hanuma Vihari to play for Hyderabad again

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari has parted ways with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and will play for the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in the upcoming domestic season.

The Indian middle-order batter released a statement through social media that read:

"I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past five years. We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of, and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support.

"I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season."

Hanuma Vihari sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from ACA, and his application was cleared by the association’s secretary V Durga Prasad.

A source at the HCA was quoted by Sportstar:

"Hanuma Vihari spoke to the top brass of the HCA over the last few days making clear his intention to play for Hyderabad again, and he had been welcomed to do so."

Hanuma Vihari to play for Hyderabad after six years

Beginning his first-class career with Hyderabad in the 2010-11 season, Hanuma Vihari moved to Andhra in the 2016-17 season for better prospects and went on to play Test cricket.

During his stay in Hyderabad, he also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in two seasons of the IPL.

Hanuma Vihari made his India debut during the England tour in 2018 and has gone on to play 12 Tests, scoring 624 runs at an average of 32.84. He has played only one Test at home, and his only Test century came in Kingston in 2019.

Hanuma Vihari’s career

Hanuma Vihari averages 55 in first-class cricket.

The 27-year-old was among India’s Sydney Test heroes earlier this year, where he battled with a torn hamstring, playing 161 balls for an unbeaten 23 to help the side save the match.

He was part of India's squad for the 2021 England tour but didn’t get the opportunity to play.

Also Read

With 7,261 runs from 94 first-class matches and an average of 55, Hanuma Vihari is one of the most successful red-ball batters in the country.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar