"Happiest in blue" - KL Rahul hits the indoor nets in Colombo ahead of India's Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan

KL Rahul finally joined India's Asia Cup 2023 squad in Colombo and also had his first training session which was indoors on Thursday, September 7. With the rain pouring down, Rahul was one of the few Indian players who hit the indoor facilities.

The wicketkeeper batter took to X to post photos from his training session. He could be seen talking to coach Rahul Dravid, doing his warm-ups and also doing a bit of batting practice.

Here's what Rahul captioned his photos with on his post:

"Happiest in blue 🩵."

Gautam Gambhir wants India to back Ishan Kishan over KL Rahul

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently gave his opinion on whether Rahul's return means that India should drop Ishan Kishan. He reckons Ishan has done everything right to be persisted with.

The young southpaw scored a sensational 82 against Pakistan batting at No. 5 in Rahul's absence. But may feel that despite the sensational knock, Rahul should walk back into the XI because of his consistent performances and also because he was higher in the pecking order initially before getting injured.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"I feel Ishan Kishan has done everything he needs to do to be a frontrunner. Just because he is Ishan Kishan and hasn't played a lot of international cricket, you're saying that KL Rahul should play before him. But if Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma were in place of Ishan Kishan, would Rahul be able to replace them? The answer is 'no'."

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns again in the Super Four stage in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (traveling reserve).