"Happiness is here"- Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah poses for an adorable selfie with wife Sanjana Ganesan

Team India Test team vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah recently posed for an endearing picture with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, during his time away from the field.

Bumrah played a starring role with the ball in the second Test against England in Vizag earlier this week. He helped India win the match comfortably by 106 runs. India were under pressure going into the match, having lost the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

On a flat pitch in Vizag, Bumrah bowled magnificently and picked up nine wickets across both innings to inspire his team to level the five-match series 1-1. He also received the Player of the Match award for his stellar performance. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the wicket-taker in the ongoing England series with 15 wickets from two games at an average of 10.67.

As there was a gap of more than a week for the next Test match, the players took a mini break. They traveled to their hometowns to spend some time with their families.

Jasprit Bumrah shared a glimpse of his life outside the field on his Instagram account by sharing a selfie of himself in the company of his wife, Sanjana. He captioned the post:

"Happiness is here".

"He’s a fantastic bowler"- Dale Steyn on Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn recently heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning performance against England. Steyn was impressed with Bumrah's ability to make things happen on placid pitches and his mastery of using yorkers effectively in Test cricket.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the SA20 final, Styen said:

"All round he’s a fantastic bowler. And it’s no surprise with his skiddy kind of action that he’s got that. He takes wickets on those docile pitches, so he’s fantastic. I don’t think there’s any Test bowlers right now who are able to run in and bowl essentially wicket-taking yorkers."

He added:

"To take wickets in Test matches, there are probably a handful of guys who could do that. Trent Boult was one of that, Mitchell Starc maybe. And obviously, Bumrah."

Bumrah became the number 1 ranked Test bowler in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

