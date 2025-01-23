"Happy 2 to my forever" - KL Rahul's wife shares heartwarming moments on wedding anniversary [In Pictures]

Athiya Shetty, wife of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, shared some heartwarming moments on social media as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Thursday, January 23. She posted some throwback pictures of their wedding and added a heartfelt caption.

Athiya is a Bollywood actress, best known for her roles in films like 'Hero' and 'Mubarakan.' She is also the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty.

Rahul and Athiya tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. They are expecting their first child in 2025, with Athiya announcing the news on Instagram on November 8, 2024.

To mark their second anniversary on Thursday, Athiya took to Instagram stories to share photos from their special day and said:

“Happy 2 to my forever.”

Athiya shares heartening moments on wedding anniversary (Image via Instagram-@athiyashetty)

KL Rahul is missing the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match for Karnataka against Punjab, which started on January 23 in Bengaluru. Reports indicate that he communicated his elbow issue to the BCCI, leading to his absence from the game.

The 32-year-old was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India lost 3-1. Rahul had a modest showing, scoring 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66, including two half-centuries.

KL Rahul has been named in India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy

On January 18, 2025, India’s ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Karnataka cricketer has been included in the squad for both series. At 32, he boasts a stellar record in 50-over cricket for India. He has played 77 matches and scored 2,851 runs at an average of 49.15, with 18 fifties and seven centuries.

India’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

