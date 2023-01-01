Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Natasa Stankovic on the occasion of their third engagement anniversary.

The power couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during lockdown due to COVID-19. On May 31, 2020, Hardik announced that they are expecting the birth of their first child before welcoming a baby boy on July 30.

On the occasion of the third engagement anniversary, the flamboyant all-rounder posted a heartwarming picture with his wife Natasa. He captioned it:

"Happy 3 years to us baby ❤️🧿."

Speaking of cricket, Hardik was last seen in action during the T20I series against New Zealand just after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India won the rain-marred three-match series by a 1-0 margin, winning the second fixture by 65 runs.

The first game was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while the final match ended in a tie via the DLS method.

Hardik Pandya to lead India in home T20I series against Sri Lanka

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as India's skipper for the upcoming three-match T20I series at home, starting on Tuesday, January 3. Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as his deputy for the series.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the series with a thumb injury he suffered while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh last month. Although he hasn't attained full fitness yet, he will recover in time to be available for the ODIs.

Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also miss the series, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested ahead of the four-match home Test series against Australia.

The T20Is will be played in Mumbai, Pune, and Rajkot on January 3, 5, and 7, respectively.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

