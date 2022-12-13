“Happy 7 baby” - Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh shares special message with pictures on wedding anniversary 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has shared a special message for her hubby along with a compilation of pictures on the occasion of the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

After dating for a few years, Rohit and Ritika tied the knot on this day in Mumbai back in 2015. Ritika has been a pillar of support for the star batter through thick and thin. She has often been seen backing him at international matches and also in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the special occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 13, Ritika took to social media and posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle.

Along with the images, she also shared a heart-warming message, which read:

“Happy 7 baby ♥️ Here’s to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together ♥️.”

Rohit and Ritika were blessed with a daughter Samaira in December 2018. The kid is very popular on social media as her parents keep sharing her cute videos and pictures on their official handles.

Rohit is currently recuperating from a thumb injury he suffered during the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

He missed the third ODI of the series and has also been ruled out of the first Test, which begins in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14. His availability for the second Test to be played in Dhaka from December 22 is also uncertain.

Rohit Sharma scored his third ODI double ton on his marriage anniversary in 2017

December 13 is special for Rohit for more than one reason. While the date marks his wedding anniversary, he also smashed his third ODI double hundred on this day in 2017.

Team India were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka after losing the toss in Mohali. The right-handed batter made the visitors regret the decision, hammering an unbeaten 208 off just 153 balls.

Rohit’s knock featured 13 fours and 12 sixes as the Men in Blue put up 392/4 on the board. The bowlers then held Sri Lanka’s batters to 251/8. Ritika was present at the stadium and was seen getting emotional during the opener’s special knock, even shedding a few tears.

BCCI @BCCI



scored his third ODI double century, registering 208 against Sri Lanka



His glorious knock consisted of fours & sixes



#TeamIndia 🗓️ #OnThisDay in @ImRo45 scored his third ODI double century, registering 208 against Sri LankaHis glorious knock consisted offours &sixes 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ @ImRo45 scored his third ODI double century, registering 208 against Sri Lanka 🔥🔥His glorious knock consisted of 1⃣3⃣ fours & 1⃣2⃣ sixes 💥💥#TeamIndia https://t.co/QfLEqroT6K

One of the most successful ODI batters, Rohit has amassed 9454 runs in 235 matches in the format at an average of 48.73 with 29 hundreds to his name.

