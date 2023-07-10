“Happy Birthday to my batting idol” – Sachin Tendulkar leads wishes as Sunil Gavaskar turns 74

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, also known as ‘Sunny’ and ‘Little Master’ is celebrating his 74th birthday today (Monday, July 10).

For the uninitiated, the legendary opener was the first batter to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The record seemed unbreakable before Sachin Tendulkar eclipsed it in 2005.

The veteran was a distinguished member of Team India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team. He led the Men in Blue to triumph in the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.

On Gavaskar's 74th birthday, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers wished him well. Tendulkar tweeted:

“Happy birthday to my batting idol, the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up. Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir!"

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Former India cricketer and fellow Star Sports commentator Irfan Pathan shared a heartwarming video to wish Gavaskar on his birthday:

Irfan Pathan shared a heartwarming video to wish Gavaskar on his birthday

DK: "Many happy returns of the day to a legendary cricketer and one of my first partners in the commentary box. Thoroughly enjoy working with you and learning from you, Sunil Gavaskar sir."



Jhulan Goswami

May your day be as extraordinary as your career!





Mithali Raj



"Happy birthday to a legend who remains a role model for all of us through the ages - Sunil Gavaskar sir. May the upcoming year be full of excellent health and abundant smiles."

Amit Mishra: "Celebrating the incredible journey of a cricket icon who has left an indelible mark on the game. Your talent and dedication have been a constant source of inspiration. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!"

Shikhar Dhawan



"Happy Birthday, First man to reach the mark of 10,000 runs and 30 hundreds in Test cricket and an icon of Indian cricket"

Yuvraj Singh: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a great human being and a legend who continues to inspire across generations. Hope you have a fabulous year filled with good health, happiness and success Sunny bhai"

Harbhajan Singh: "Happy Birthday 'Little Master' Sir. I wish you all success and may you continue to guide the youngsters with your expertise and experience"

Wasim Jaffer

The real master

Just like a wall

We couldn't out Gavaskar at all, not at all

You know the West Indies couldn't out Gavaskar at all"



"It was Gavaskar
The real master
Just like a wall
We couldn't out Gavaskar at all, not at all
You know the West Indies couldn't out Gavaskar at all"

Such was his greatness that even the opposition wrote songs about him. Happy Birthday Sunny bhai, have a great one

Parthiv Patel: "Happy Birthday to the legend Gavaskar Sir! Thank you for being such a strong pillar that has helped shape Indian Cricket and a total inspiration."

The right-handed batter is among only a few players to have played 100+ consecutive Test matches. He also holds the record for most runs in a series by an Indian captain (732 vs West Indies in 1978/79).

Besides being a legend with the bat, he was a shrewd fielder who was the first Indian player to take 100 catches in Tests.

Sunil Gavaskar finished his illustrious career with 13214 runs in 233 games at an average of 46.20, including 35 centuries and 72 half-centuries. He ranks ninth in terms of runs scored by an Indian in internationals.

Following his illustrious career, Gavaskar has established himself as one of the leading broadcasters in the world. He closely follows the Men in Blue and is often seen commentating during India’s home and away games.

Sunil Gavaskar's birthday falls during magical month of July for Indian cricket fans

Johns: July 7th - Birthday of MS Dhoni.

July 8th - Birthday of Sourav Ganguly.

July 10th - Birthday of Sunil Gavaskar.



A special week for Indian cricket!

Incidentally, Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday comes days after MS Dhoni's (July 7) and Sourav Ganguly's (July 8) birthdays. While Dhoni turned 42 recently, Ganguly celebrated his 51st birthday. Like Gavaskar, the duo are considered one of the legendary players in the history of Indian cricket.

Interestingly, Munaf Patel, who was part of 2011 World Cup-winning team, will also turn 40 on July 12.

