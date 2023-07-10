“Happy Birthday to my batting idol” – Sachin Tendulkar leads wishes as Sunil Gavaskar turns 74

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, also known as ‘Sunny’ and ‘Little Master’ is celebrating his 74th birthday today (Monday, July 10).
For the uninitiated, the legendary opener was the first batter to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The record seemed unbreakable before Sachin Tendulkar eclipsed it in 2005.
The veteran was a distinguished member of Team India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team. He led the Men in Blue to triumph in the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.
On Gavaskar's 74th birthday, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers wished him well. Tendulkar tweeted:
“Happy birthday to my batting idol, the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up. Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir!"
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
Former India cricketer and fellow Star Sports commentator Irfan Pathan shared a heartwarming video to wish Gavaskar on his birthday:
The right-handed batter is among only a few players to have played 100+ consecutive Test matches. He also holds the record for most runs in a series by an Indian captain (732 vs West Indies in 1978/79).
Besides being a legend with the bat, he was a shrewd fielder who was the first Indian player to take 100 catches in Tests.
Sunil Gavaskar finished his illustrious career with 13214 runs in 233 games at an average of 46.20, including 35 centuries and 72 half-centuries. He ranks ninth in terms of runs scored by an Indian in internationals.
Following his illustrious career, Gavaskar has established himself as one of the leading broadcasters in the world. He closely follows the Men in Blue and is often seen commentating during India’s home and away games.
Sunil Gavaskar's birthday falls during magical month of July for Indian cricket fans
Incidentally, Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday comes days after MS Dhoni's (July 7) and Sourav Ganguly's (July 8) birthdays. While Dhoni turned 42 recently, Ganguly celebrated his 51st birthday. Like Gavaskar, the duo are considered one of the legendary players in the history of Indian cricket.
Interestingly, Munaf Patel, who was part of 2011 World Cup-winning team, will also turn 40 on July 12.