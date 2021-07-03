"Happy Birthday bhajju pa" - Cricket fraternity celebrates Harbhajan Singh's 41st birthday

"The Turbanator," as Harbhajan Singh is widely known, celebrates his 41st birthday today (July 3). The veteran off-spinner, who last featured for India in 2016, continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Born in Jalandhar, a city in Punjab, Harbhajan Singh is one of the most decorated spinners to play the sport. Wishes gallored from all corners as soon as the clock ticked the midnight hour. From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina to Wasim Jaffer, Indian cricketers led the chart.

Here's how cricketers celebrated the 41st birthday of Harbhajan Singh:

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who played an exemplary role in the historic 2001 Test against Australia where Harbhajan scalped a hat-trick, also wished the latter a great year ahead on the occasion of his 41st birthday.

Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very Happy Birthday. May you experience depth of love and peak of happiness. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead #HarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/OGCo7LA5RF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2021

Happy birthday @harbhajan_singh Paji! Thank you for inspiring millions of people over the years. You are a champion! #HarbhajanSingh #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/kjfR8EVHAP — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 3, 2021

Happy Birthday Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh . Cheers to all the beautiful memories & great times. Lots of love to you & your family, hope to meet you soon!🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/wwEm7lNCoR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 3, 2021

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh . Wish you love and joy always. pic.twitter.com/SthHPYm836 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar, who has witnessed Harbhajan Singh's growth as a cricketer from close quarters, posted a beautiful picture to wish the cricketer well.

Janamdin ki lakh lakh vadayian Bhajji.



Have a blessed year full of happiness & good health. pic.twitter.com/8SqEVomDeG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2021

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also extended birthday wishes to the legendary spinner.

Happy Birthday, @harbhajan_singh 🥳😊 Have a great one 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8OxdmZMViZ — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 3, 2021

Harbhajan Singh is currently the highest wicket-taking spinner among active cricketers

A young rookie from Punjab grabbed attention when he became the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick in the historic Test match against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker among Indian spinners after Anil Kumble with 417 Test scalps. Harbhajan Singh also has 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets to his name.

The off-spinner also played a key role during India's victorious 2007 T20 World Cup campaign as well as the 2011 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni.

Harbhajan Singh was last seen in action during the now-suspended IPL 2021, plying his trade for two-time IPL champion KKR. He is expected to travel to the UAE when the tournament resumes in the UAE in September-October.

