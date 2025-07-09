"Happy Birthday to the man who had a rare eye for talent and the courage to back it" - Special wishes pour in as Sourav Ganguly turns 53

Cricket fraternity members posted special birthday wishes for former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as he turned 53 on Tuesday, July 8. The iconic cricketer retired from international cricket in 2008 after a 16-year storied career.

He was a prolific scorer in ODI cricket, amassing 11363 runs across 311 games at an average of 41.02, including 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries. The southpaw formed a legendary opening partnership with Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-over format as the duo scored a lot of runs together at the top for India.

In Tests, Sourav Ganguly scored 7212 runs in 113 matches at an average of 42.17, hitting 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Following his playing career, Ganguly also served as BCCI president for three years from 2019 to 2022.

On the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's 53rd birthday, wishes poured in on X and Instagram from cricket fraternity members. Mohammad Kaif led the way with a special X post, with others joining in soon to send warm wishes to the former India captain.

Here are some of the wishes:

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who had a rare eye for talent and the courage to back it. Thank you Dada for changing Indian cricket forever. So loved, so respected yet so humble," Mohammad Kaif wrote on X.

"𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 to the iconic game-changer of Indian cricket —@SGanguly99 From fearless captaincy to shaping future generations, your legacy is etched in the heart of every cricket lover. Privileged to share a personal bond with someone whose journey continues to inspire both on and off the field. 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞’𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 — 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬," Manoj Tiwari wrote on X.

Ishant Sharma's birthday wish to Ganguly on Instagram. (Image: Ishant Sharma/Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan's birthday wish to Ganguly on Instagram. (Image: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish to Ganguly on Instagram. (Image: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram)

Suresh Raina's birthday wish to Ganguly on Instagram. (Image: Suresh Raina/Instagram)

"Shubman is batting like a dream"- Sourav Ganguly on Indian Test captain after his POTM performance in 2nd Test vs England in Birmingham

During a recent interview with RevSportz, Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his match-winning batting performances in the second Test against England. The Indian Test captain played sensational knocks of 269 (387) and 161 (162) in a winning cause and received the Player of the Match award.

“Shubman is batting like a dream. See my tweet and you will know. In my three decades of playing and watching cricket in the UK, this is one of the best exhibitions of batting that I have seen. He is simply flawless. There are no chinks in his armour and the English bowlers don’t look like getting him out," Ganguly said.

The former Indian captain added:

"Gill isn’t making a single mistake. He was always pleasing to the eye. And now he is showing the hunger and the temperament. If you see him now, you will be left wondering how can he have an average of less than 50 in Test cricket."

Do you agree with Sourav Ganguly's views above about Shubman Gill? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

