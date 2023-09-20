“Happy birthday Mr. Magician” - Afghan beauty Wazhma Ayoubi shares a birthday wish for Rashid Khan 

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is celebrating his 25th birthday on Wednesday, September 20. On the special occasion, Afghan beauty Wazhma Ayoubi shared a birthday wish for the cricketer.

Having made his international debut in 2015, Rashid has gone on to establish himself as one of the leading bowlers in white-ball cricket. In 94 ODIs, the leg-spinner has picked up 172 wickets at an average of 19.53 and an economy rate of 4.21. Also, in T20Is, he has 130 wickets in 82 matches at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 14.4.

Birthday wishes from fans and members of the cricketing fraternity have been flowing in for versatile cricketer since the morning. Taking to her official X [formerly Twitter] handle, Ayoubi shared a poster featuring Rashid’s images. Along with the image, she wrote:

“Happy birthday to the pride of Afghanistan, Mr. Magician @rashidkhan_19.”

Rashid will be a key member of the Afghanistan squad that will be featuring in the ICC ODI World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.

The Afghan side will begin their campaign with a match against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.

More about viral sensation Wazhma Ayoubi

A native of Afghanistan, various media reports have termed Ayoubi a businesswoman, influencer, and social activist, who resides in Dubai. As per her social media profile, she is as entrepreneur, who has interests in real estate, sustainable/ethical fashion and smashing patriarchy.

A die-hard cricket fan, Ayoubi was in the recently in the limelight during Asia Cup as a number of her social media posts went viral. One of her pictures with birthday boy Rashid also grabbed a lot of attention. Apart from supporting the Afghanistan cricket team wholeheartedly, she is also a big fan of Indian cricket and cricketers.

Before India’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh on September 15, she posed with a jersey worn by Virat Kohli during Asia Cup 2022. The jersey also has the signature of the Indian batter. She also shared a number of posts congratulating India as well as Mohammed Siraj for their fantastic performance in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Ayoubi first came to prominence last year when she was seen supporting Afghanistan during an Asia Cup encounter.