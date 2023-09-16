In Pictures: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan beauty grabbing eyeballs during Asia Cup 2023  

If Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran makes news during the Indian Premier League (IPL), Wazhma Ayoubi has been one of the star attractions of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. A native of Afghanistan, Ayoubi is a reportedly a businesswoman, influencer and social activist, who now stays in Dubai.

Her social media profile describes her as an entrepreneur and says that she has interests in real estate, sustainable/ethical fashion and smashing patriarchy.

Apart from supporting Afghanistan, Ayoubi has also been in the news for professing her love for Indian cricket and cricketers. A number of her recent social media posts have been going viral.

Ahead of India’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15, she wore a jersey worn by Virat Kohli during Asia Cup 2022. The jersey also has the signature of the Indian cricket superstar. While sharing some pictures with the jersey on her X [formerly Twitter] account, she says:

“The jersey I am wearing to support my favorite team is the one worn by king @imVkohli himself in the #AsiaCup22, at the #INDvAFG match. It is also signed by him. I will change it when I get a new one signed by the GOAT himself. #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL #AsiaCup23Final.”

Ayoubi first grabbed the limelight last year for supporting Afghanistan during an Asia Cup encounter.

Pictures of cricket fan Wazhma Ayoubi

Here are some pictures of the Afghan beauty, who is setting the internet on fire.

Wazhma Ayoubi is reportedly a businesswoman, influencer and social activist. (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

A native of Afghanistan, she works in Dubai. (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

The Afghan beauty with Virat Kohli’s jersey (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

Her social media posts have been grabbing a lot of attention. (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

The entrepreneur first made headlines for supporting Afghanistan during an Asia Cup in 2022. (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

She is a self-confessed fan of Indian cricket. (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

Wazhma Ayoubi with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. (Pic: @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

The Afghan beauty shared a post supporting Team India ahead of their match against Bangladesh. (Pic @WazhmaAyoubi/ X)

India went down to Bangladesh by six runs in their last Super 4 match on Friday., but they had already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

They will play against Sri Lanka in the summit clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.