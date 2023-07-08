"Happy birthday, Prince of Kolkata!" - Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as Sourav Ganguly turns 51

The cricket community extended warm wishes to former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly as he turned 51 on July 8. The Kolkatat-born cricketer retired from international cricket in 2008 after an eventful 16-year career, which witnessed many highs and lows.

Ganguly played 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs at an average of 42.17, including 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His 239 against Pakistan in Bangalore in 2007 was his highest score in the red-ball format.

In ODI cricket, he amassed 11363 runs at an average of 41.02, with 22 centuries and 72 fifties to his name across 311 matches. Ganguly did not play in the T20I format in his career.

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, Sourav's former teammates and other members of the cricket fraternity were quick to wish him well on social media. Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh led the way with special posts.

Here are some of the wishes:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Dadi is one man who would even celebrate his birthday on the offside. That's how much he loved the offside. Happy birthday, my friend! @SGanguly99

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 This Jersey, this era will always be special for Indian cricket fans. Happy Birthday to the man who led India to new heights during this era. Wish you a wonderful year full of happiness and good health Dada @SGanguly99

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 When you're planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked 🤪 Happy birthday #dadi! Loads of love always 🤗 @SGanguly99

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL

➼ 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒖𝒏 𝒖𝒑

➼ 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒕

➼ 𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆!



Sourav Ganguly is all of us 🫂

Wishing you a Super Birthday DADA!



#WhistlePodu🦁 @SGanguly99



Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL
➼ 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒇𝒇 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔
➼ 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒖𝒏 𝒖𝒑
➼ 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒕
➼ 𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆!
Sourav Ganguly is all of us 🫂
Wishing you a Super Birthday DADA!
#WhistlePodu🦁 @SGanguly99
📸: @BCCI

DK @DineshKarthik

DK @DineshKarthik
Many happy returns of the day to a legendary cricketer and a remarkable leader, @SGanguly99. Wish you the best always, Dada!

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Tiger , prince of kolkotta , Captain Happy Birthday Dada .. Light it, love it, live it .. lots of love .. ❤️🤗 @SGanguly99

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Wishing my first Indian captain a very happy birthday. Lots of love daadi. Have a great year ahead @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDADA

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Wishing you an incredible day filled with joy, success, and happy memories. From leading our nation with passion to inspiring generations, you've been a true legend on and off the field. Keep shining, Dada!

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy birthday to the one and only @SGanguly99! 🎉 Wishing you an incredible day filled with joy, success, and happy memories. From leading our nation with passion to inspiring generations, you've been a true legend on and off the field. Keep shining, Dada! #HappyBirthdayDADA

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Happy birthday, @SGanguly99! 🎉 Wishing the incredible Dada a day filled with joy, success, and endless celebrations. 🎂 May this year bring you more milestones and happiness. #HappyBirthdayDada #SauravGanguly #CricketLegend"

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Send in your wishes as we celebrate Dada's special day



Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals
Roles and times might have changed, but our love and respect for Dada remained the same 🫡
Send in your wishes as we celebrate Dada's special day 😍
#HappyBirthdayDada @SGanguly99

Jay Shah @JayShah Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon 🤝 - @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada

KSR @KShriniwasRao #SouravGanguly



Lord, Maharaj, Dada, Skipper, Fighter



July 2005 -- I remember the month for two specific reasons.



1) Floods that brought Mumbai to a complete halt.



KSR @KShriniwasRao #SouravGanguly
Lord, Maharaj, Dada, Skipper, Fighter
July 2005 -- I remember the month for two specific reasons.
1) Floods that brought Mumbai to a complete halt.
2) Indian team landed in Sri Lanka for the Indian Oil Cup and waited for Sourav Ganguly to join as the 16th…

As a young guy, if you have a captain like Sourav Ganguly, you get emboldened: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif recently heaped praise on Sourav Ganguly's leadership qualities. When asked to pick the best captain he played under during an interaction on 'Virtual Encounters' on DD India, Kaif chose Ganguly.

Kaif explained the rationale behind his choice by highlighting the advice, encouragement, and backing Ganguly gave the youngsters during his captaincy. He said:

"I remember he told me that I should go out there and give my best shot and that he is there to back me, he is there to support me. That's a big comment. As a young guy, if you have a captain like Sourav Ganguly, you get emboldened while playing for India.

"Ganguly was amazing, he was fantastic. Captaincy means you need to be a leader - lead from the front, pick the right players and back them. Ganguly built the team."

Kaif added:

"After what had happened earlier, when he got the opportunity to captain after the 2001 match-fixing scandal, he took the Indian team forward. He brought the likes of Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh. So I think he was the one who took the team forward, there is no doubt about that."

