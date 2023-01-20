"Happy birthday to my world" - Axar Patel's fiance shares adorable post as he turns 29

Team India's ace all-rounder Axar Patel celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday, January 20. His fiance, Meha, shared an adorable social media post to wish him on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meha shared three photographs with Axar. She also wrote a special caption for her beau. Axar's fans gave the post a big thumbs up, showering it with likes and comments.

Wishing Axar a happy birthday, Meha wrote:

"Happy Birthday To My🌎♥️."

Notably, Axar got engaged to Meha on his last birthday. The two are reportedly set to tie the knot later this month. The player was granted leave by the BCCI for the same and was not picked for the ongoing white-ball home series against New Zealand.

Axar Patel will next be seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia will battle it out for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series in February and March.

India have announced their squad for the first two matches of the series. Axar Patel has been named in the team and is expected to play a major role for Rohit Sharma and Co.

The series opener is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9. The remaining matches will be played across three venues in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

It is worth mentioning that the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be the last one to be played in a four-match format. Going forward, the two teams will play a five-match series for the trophy.

Following four red-ball encounters, the two cricketing giants are scheduled to compete in a three-match ODI series.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

