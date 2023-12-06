"Happy Birthday to Yorker Man"- Jasprit Bumrah receives special wishes as he turns 30

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received special birthday wishes on social media as he turned 30 on Wednesday, December 6. He is currently enjoying time off the field with his family after a couple of hectic months of cricket.

After missing out on action for nearly one year due to injury issues, Bumrah made a comeback into international cricket during the Ireland tour in July, where he led a young Indian T20 team to a series win. He then played an integral part in India's campaigns in the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional with the ball in the World Cup as he picked up 20 wickets in 11 games and played a crucial role in India's dominant run, which ended in the final.

After a busy schedule for two months, the selectors gave Bumrah a break along with several other seniors for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. He will return to action for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion.

On the occasion of his 30th birthday on Wednesday, fans were quick to wish Bumrah on social media with special posts. Here are some of the wishes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He's got all the skills" - AB de Villiers on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Test series between India and South Africa

India and South Africa will square off in a two-match Test series later this month. Ahead of the series, former South African captain AB de Villiers termed Jasprit Bumrah the leader of the Indian bowling unit and opined that he posed a lot of challenges during the previous tour.

As quoted by India Today, AB de Villiers said:

"Bumrah is definitely the leader of the pack. He's a guy that keeps coming at you. Never stops. He's got all the skills. He kept us very busy in the last series we played in South Africa."

AB de Villiers continued:

"He's the perfect bowler for those conditions, angling it into the stumps and then just moving it either way from there. He's a handful, and, he's gonna keep the South African batters busy. The whole of the Indian bowling attack is the biggest threat for South Africa."

Jasprit Bumrah has played six Test matches in South Africa so far and picked up 26 wickets at an average of 24.38, including two 5-wicket hauls. He will be eager to continue in the same vein of form in the upcoming series and lead the Indian bowling attack from the front.