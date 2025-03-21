"Happy Retirement Babar Azam & Mohd Rizwan"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's thumping win vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I 2025

Pakistan beat New Zealand comfortably by nine wickets in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (March 21). As a result, the visitors kept themselves alive in the five-match series, trailing by 1-2.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first in the must-win contest. Mark Chapman (94) played a brilliant knock in the top-order to help New Zealand notch up 204 runs in the first innings. Captain Michael Bracewell (31) and a couple of other batters chipped in with mini contributions.

Haris Rauf picked up three wickets, while Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece for Men in Green in the bowling department.

It was one-way traffic in the run chase as Hasan Nawaz (105*) and Mohammad Haris (41) provided a blistering start in the powerplay with a 74-run opening partnership. After Haris's departure, Salman Agha (51*) continued the onslaught and took their side to the target in just 16 overs.

After two ducks in his first two T20I matches, Hasan Nawaz smashed the fastest century by a Pakistan player in T20Is, reaching the milestone in 44 balls.

Fans enjoyed Friday's high-scoring T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One meme read:

"Happy Retirement Babar Azam & Mohd Rizwan from T20I format!"

Here are some of the top memes:

"Disappointed with the result" - New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell after loss vs Pakistan in 3rd T20I

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell expressed disappointment in losing the match and applauded Pakistan opener Hasan Nawaz for playing a magnificent knock.

Reflecting on the loss, Bracewell said (via Cricbuzz):

"Disappointed with the result. Tip your hat off to Nawaz, he was unbelievable. Pretty hard to defend here tonight, credit to him but pretty disappointed. We did not bat the full 20 overs, which is criminal in T20s."

Bracewell continued:

"You got to tidy up, conditions change and you had to deal with it. (on Chapman) He batted beautifully, when he got out, we had to take stock for a couple of overs, when you put a score of 230 on the board, things have to go their way, we were 15 short."

The two teams will square off in the fourth T20I of the series on Sunday, March 23, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

