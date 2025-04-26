“Har saal aise hota rehta hai” - Former captain urges India to break ties with Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack 

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the debate around India breaking ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. According to several reports, nearly 28 people were killed and many were injured during the attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The incident has sparked outrage and has raised questions around India playing any form of cricket with Pakistan, for that matter. Ganguly stated that the ties must be broken and strict action should be taken as well.

The former cricketer also added that such incidents keep happening every year, and believes that terrorism cannot be tolerated.

"Todna bhi chahiye. 100% todna chahiye. Strict action lena zaruri hai. Yeh koi mazak nahi hai yaar har saal aise hota rehta hai. Terrorism cannot be tolerated. (The ties should be broken. 100% it should be broken. It is important to take strict action. This is not a joke ever year such incidents keep happening)," he said. (via ANI)

As far as cricketing ties are concerned, India and Pakistan have been playing each other only in ICC events and other multinational events such as the Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan last played in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 when the Men in Blue hosted Pakistan for a white-ball series. Ever since, the two nations have only played each other in ICC events and multinational tournaments, as mentioned above.

However, these matches have also been played only at neutral venues. India last toured Pakistan in 2008 and has not travelled to the country for any cricket thereafter. The BCCI and the Indian government also refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was held earlier this year.

The Rohit Sharma-led side played their matches in Dubai. They also faced Pakistan in the marquee clash in Dubai, where they beat them comfortably by six wickets and also went on to win the tournament eventually.

The two nations also came to a consensus and decided they will play each other only at neutral venues, be it in ICC events or the Asia Cup going forward.

