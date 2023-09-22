"Harbhajan curse is real for Ashwin"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia reach 276 against India in 1st ODI in Mohali

Australia managed to reach a respectable total of 276 in 50 overs in the first innings of the first ODI against India on Friday, September 22, in Mohali.

Team India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the afternoon. Mohammed Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the very first over to give the hosts a decent start.

All the other batters in the Aussie line-up, including David Warner (52), Steve Smith (41), Marnus Labuschagne (39), Cameron Green (31), and Josh Inglis (45), got starts, but none of them could kick on and convert them into a ton.

It hurt Australia's chances of posting a total north of 300. Marcus Stoinis (22) and Pat Cummins (21) played useful cameos in the death overs to push the visiting team's total to 276. Mohammed Shami picked up a five wicket haul and starred for India in the bowling department.

"The last 7 or 8 years that we have spent together": Mohammed Shami on camaraderie between Indian pacers after his 5-wicket haul against Australia

At the mid-innings break of the first ODI, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami reflected on his spell, saying:

"It's [About Indian bowlers picking up fifers in recent days] a nice thing to be talked about as well but we really enjoy each other's success and the last seven or eight years that we have spent together is the result of this. It was definitely hot out there. When you have the new ball in hand, it becomes my responsibility to land it in the right areas and set the tone at the start.

On the playing surface in Mohali, Shami continued:

"There wasn't much in the wicket, the only option we had was using the slower ones to good effect and needed to land in the right areas, it's all about mixing it up. It was the requirement to pick wickets throughout, it also feels good when you get the breakthrough and it's a confidence booster."

