Harbhajan Singh picks India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup; leaves out Sanju Samson & Varun Chakaravarthy

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:36 IST
India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty
Team India has enjoyed incredible success in T20Is over the past year [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picked his 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9. The eight-team tournament will be held in the UAE, with the grand finale scheduled for September 28.

Picking an Indian T20I squad is arguably the most challenging task for fans or former players, considering the ocean of options for all positions. Yet, Harbhajan's 15 had two glaring omissions: Sanju Samson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The former had an excellent 2024/25 season in T20Is, scoring 417 runs in 12 matches at an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of 183.70, including three centuries.

Meanwhile, Varun was even better in the 2024/25 season, picking up 31 wickets in 12 games at an average of 11.25 and an economy of 7.58, including two 5-wicket hauls. He is currently ranked No. 4 in the ICC rankings for T20I bowlers.

Harbhajan's three spin-bowling options included Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were his two wicketkeepers.

Harbhajan Singh's Team India Asia Cup 2025 squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant

"If Shubman decides to attack, he can match anyone" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh urged Team India to include talented youngster Shubman Gill in the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. Despite captaining the Test side and owning the opening spot in ODIs, Gill has been out of the T20I setup since the Sri Lankan tour in July 2024.

The 25-year-old has not been part of India's last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.

"In the T20 format, it’s important to understand that it’s not just about big hitting. If Shubman decides to attack, he can match anyone, because he is a very solid player with strong basics. A batter with such a strong foundation can score runs in any format. If you look at the IPL, Shubman has scored runs every season. He has worn the Orange Cap — and that doesn’t happen by chance," said Harbhajan (via the aforementioned source).
He added:

"Yes, we do have players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, but you cannot undermine or underestimate Shubman Gill. He is a very talented batter who can adapt to any format. He is an all-format player. In my opinion, he can play T20s and even dominate the format."

Gill has a mediocre T20I record with an average of only 30.42 and a strike rate of under 140 in 21 outings. However, he is coming off an excellent IPL 2025 season, finishing with 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 games.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

