Ind vs Pak 2022: ‘No one in Indian team likes Gambhir’ – Harbhajan Singh laughs at Shahid Afridi’s on-air comments, gets roasted on Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi have often clashed with each other, whether it's on the cricket field or on social media.

For those who don’t know, the duo had an infamous clash during an ODI in 2007 in Kanpur. On Sunday (August 28), Afridi took a dig at India's two-time World Cup champion in an interview.

In a collaboration between Aaj Tak and Samaa TV, he said:

“No one in the Indian team likes him.”

AJ

always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sir

We loved Gautam gambhir This is wrong statement by Afridi @GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sirWe lovedGautam gambhir This is wrong statement by Afridi 😡@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sir🌍We loved ❤️ Gautam gambhir https://t.co/iugWFXPZ91

Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh and the show's host Vikrant Gupta burst into laughter following Afridi's comments. Their reactions didn’t go too well with Twitter users. They criticized the former off-spinner for laughing instead of defending Gambhir and said that the batter will always be loved and respected by fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

nirmal ahir @nirmalahir05 @biharshain @GautamGambhir We don’t care if 10 india cricket guy dislike him and whole Pakistan dislike him we all love him, he is the one guy behind both world cups and many more things that we cherished and absolutely gem of a person @biharshain @GautamGambhir We don’t care if 10 india cricket guy dislike him and whole Pakistan dislike him we all love him, he is the one guy behind both world cups and many more things that we cherished and absolutely gem of a person

ً @HyyItsNotDave @biharshain @GautamGambhir Leave Afridi can’t expect anything from him , looks at those who are laughing @biharshain @GautamGambhir Leave Afridi can’t expect anything from him , looks at those who are laughing

Mr Indian @JChandr19558279 @biharshain @GautamGambhir Its unfortunate that Harbhsjan failed to counter Afridi comments on Gambhir, Afridi can come out with his own opinion but he should not make it as opinion of whole Indian team. @biharshain @GautamGambhir Its unfortunate that Harbhsjan failed to counter Afridi comments on Gambhir, Afridi can come out with his own opinion but he should not make it as opinion of whole Indian team.

🟧⬜🟩

I wanna see the whole video. @GautamGambhir Even if Gautam Gambhir is not loved by his fellow teammates, Harbhajan Singh should not have laughed it off here.I wanna see the whole video. @biharshain @GautamGambhir Even if Gautam Gambhir is not loved by his fellow teammates, Harbhajan Singh should not have laughed it off here.I wanna see the whole video.

Prasanna @prasanna_isro @biharshain @GautamGambhir Gambhir is our hero, Hero of India, but who is Afridi and Harbhajan?.. @biharshain @GautamGambhir Gambhir is our hero, Hero of India, but who is Afridi and Harbhajan?..

Gautam Gambhir played key roles for India in two World Cup wins

Gambhir is famous for his match-winning innings for India. He played vital knocks in the inaugural T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in 2007 and the ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2011. The left-hander scored 75 off 54 balls in the former game, and 97 off 122 in the latter, which laid the foundation for India's victories.

The southpaw has represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 27 T20Is with over 10,000 runs across formats.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India in which he scalped 711 wickets across formats.

The two cricketers have been serving as commentators and cricket pundits since they announced their retirement. While Gambhir is working for Asia Cup 2022 official broadcaster Star Sports, Harbhajan is working as a cricket expert with media outlet Aaj Tak. Both have kickstarted their political careers as well.

Asia Cup 2022: India beat Pakistan by five wickets

Earlier on Sunday, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone as India beat Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hardik produced a match-winning performance of 3/25 with the ball and an unbeaten 33 runs off 17 balls, while Bhuvneshwar registered his career-best figures of 4/26 against Pakistan. The two teams are likely to play once again in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will next play against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31).

