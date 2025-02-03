"Hard to believe it's two years already" - Shaheen Afridi's endearing post for wife on 2nd anniversary [In Picture]

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi took to social media on Monday, February 3, to share a heartwarming post for his wife, Ansha Afridi, marking their second wedding anniversary. Ansha is the daughter of former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen and Ansha got married on February 3, 2023, and welcomed their son, Aliyaar Afridi, on August 24, 2024.

To celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Monday, Shaheen took to Instagram to share a picture with a heartfelt message. He captioned the post:

"Hard to believe it's two years already with you. I had never imagined the depth of love and connection I could share with anyone until you made it possible. Thank you for making our lives beautiful. I & Aliyaar will forever be grateful. Happy Anniversary - my love, my best friend, my soulmate! Here is to many more, In shaa’Allah.”

On the cricketing front, Shaheen Afridi was last seen in action for Pakistan during their three-match ODI series against South Africa in December 2024. He claimed seven wickets across the three games, helping the Men in Green whitewash the Proteas.

The 24-year-old will be back in action when Pakistan hosts a tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa, starting February 8 before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Men in Green will then aim to defend their title in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, beginning February 19 on home soil. India, meanwhile, will play their matches in Dubai. Pakistan has been placed in Group A, alongside India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

Shaheen Afridi has taken 335 wickets for Pakistan across formats

Shaheen Afridi made his Pakistan debut in a T20I against the West Indies in April 2018. Since then, he has played 75 T20I matches, taking 100 wickets.

The left-arm pacer has also represented Pakistan in 59 ODIs, claiming 119 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls. Additionally, Shaheen has featured in 31 Tests, picking up 116 wickets, with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

