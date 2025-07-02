"Hard done once again" - Fans react as India bench Kuldeep Yadav for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's name didn't feature in India's playing XI for the second Test of the ongoing five-match away series against England. The game commenced on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

Kuldeep was not part of the playing XI for the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds, as well. The visitors suffered a five-wicket defeat in the clash. England overhauled India's 371-run target in the fourth innings, recording the tenth-highest run chase in Test cricket history.

Following the unfavorable result, several experts urged the Indian think tank to consider Kuldeep for the second fixture. While Shubman Gill and Co. added an extra spinner, it was all-rounder Washington Sundar who got the nod.

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the toss, India captain Shubman Gill stated that they were tempted to bring Kuldeep in, but eventually decided on adding more depth to their batting department.

However, the Indian team management was slammed by fans on social media for the decision to bench Kuldeep. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So frustrated by Indian team selection, playing Jadeja and Sundar when neither will take wickets outside india ahead of Kuldeep Yadav is like accepting that we have no plans or desire to take 20 wickets, might as well play 11 specialist batsman if you are so scared," wrote a fan.

"Unreal mistrust on Kuldeep Yadav. Hard done once again," remarked a fan.

Ad

"Why have we included Kuldeep and Arshdeep in the squad if all that we want is depth in batting?? I mean seriously bro washi over kuldeep just because our tail didn't perform in the match where we had a target of 371 to defend," chimed in yet another.

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field first. Here are the two playing XIs:

Ad

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

"How do you justify his exclusion" - Mohammad Kaif on Kuldeep Yadav ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Kuldeep Yadav deserved to be in the playing XI at Edgbaston. He pointed out that the 30-year-old has played only a handful of Tests in his eight-year career.

Ad

He opined that Kuldeep was earlier left out of the side due to the presence of ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Suggesting that getting benched consistently was unfair to Kuldeep, Kaif wrote on X:

"It will be unfair if Kuldeep Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI for second Test. He has just played 13 Tests in 8 years. Earlier he was kept out because of Ashwin now how do you justify his exclusion."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kuldeep has played just one Test on English soil. Playing at Lord's, London, in 2018, the talented spinner remained wicketless in England's only innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news