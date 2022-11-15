"Hardik is obviously a superstar of the game"- Kane Williamson lauds India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IND vs NZ 2022

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped praise on Hardik Pandya for his impact as an all-rounder, especially after coming back from injury.

Pandya won the IPL in his first season as captain with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and also impressed everyone with his captaincy, leading Team India in the T20Is against Ireland. The 29-year-old will once again lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand beginning on November 18.

In a press conference ahead of the series, here's what Kane Williamson had to say about Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder as well as a leader, in response to a Sportskeeda question:

"Hardik is obviously a superstar of the game and I have played a lot against him. He is one of the most sought-after match-winners, given the fact that he is an all-rounder. He has also had a lot of success in the IPL. In terms of leadership for India, they have a lot of experience and the guidance of the likes of Rohit and Virat will be very helpful for them."

New-look India still a formidable side: Kane Williamson

Quite a few big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the New Zealand tour. Pandya will have quite a few fresh faces to work with. However, Kane Williamson isn't underestimating the opposition as he is well aware of the depth of talent that Indian cricket possesses.

Replying to another Sportskeeda question, Williamson stated:

"I know all the players that are involved and I think India is a side that has an incredible amount of depth and we have seen that in international cricket. There are some new faces, but a lot of them if not all of them have played international cricket. The talent and skill in this side is clear for everybody to see and we know that they are a formidable side."

All eyes will be on how Hardik takes the T20I team forward with a rebuild likely to happen for the next T20 World Cup in 2024.

