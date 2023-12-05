Hardik Pandya is on an 18-week plan of comprehensive rehabilitation ahead of T20 World Cup 2024: Reports

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness has been under the scanner since he injured his ankle during the 2023 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh on October 19.

While the team management waited as long as they could, hoping Hardik to get back into the scheme of things, he eventually was ruled out of the tournament. According to CricketNext, a source has claimed that the all-rounder is going through an 18-week rehabilitation plan at the NCA.

The source claimed that the idea is to get Hardik Pandya's endurance at a high level and also ensure that there's enough time to make a strong recovery. The source said:

"We speak of workload management. This is precisely what it is all about. Is there a doubt on his ability as a T20 cricketer? No. What we rather need is setting long-term goals and ensuring endurance levels remain up to the mark."

Hardik might have featured in the T20Is against South Africa and Afghanistan, but the plan was to get him back to his best possible physical condition. The source also claimed that the freak injury didn't mean that Hardik Pandya was injury-prone:

"Pandya’s earlier injury (back) was completely different from the freak injury or say ‘accident’ he suffered during the Bangladesh game in Pune.

"There is no relation between the two, and it would be unfair to say he wasn’t in top shape for the World Cup or to suggest that he is injury-prone. He made a successful comeback from the back injury, has been in superb shape, and it was just an unfortunate incident."

Hardik Pandya isn't the first to get a personalized programme

The source asserted that the NCA made similar customized plans for other cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah, who all were out with long-term injuries.

The source added:

"It is not something new. Shreyas, Bumrah and KL underwent similar programmes during their long injury layoffs and the routine is designed keeping the next assignments in mind.

"Say for KL, wicket-keeping, subcontinent heat and everything was taken into account. Similarly, Bumrah was eased into cricket with Ireland T20Is before he went full throttle in the Asia Cup."

Hardik Pandya could return to competitive cricket in the IPL 2024 season.