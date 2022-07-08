"Hardik Pandya should bat in top 5 in any white-ball format" - Michael Vaughan after 1st IND vs ENG T20I

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was highly impressed with all-rounder Hardik Pandya's performance with both the bat and the ball in the first T20I against England at Southampton on Thursday.

The 28-year-old scored 51 off 33 balls and also picked up four wickets as India comprehensively beat England by 50 runs. Having been such an asset in T20Is, Pandya could be an even bigger hit in ODIs, feels Vaughan.

India last won the World Cup in 2011 and since then have been coming close but haven't been able to translate their efforts into success.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Friday, Michael Vaughan explained why Hardik Pandya could be the missing piece of the jigsaw that India need if he bats in the top five in the ODI format too. He said:

"If Hardik can bowl 6-8 overs in 50-over games then it will help India immensely. He should bat in the top five in any white-ball format. They always had batters and bowlers but didn't have anyone in the top five who could bowl a few overs.

"I think the way he batted in the IPL was special," he added. "If he bats in the top five then it gives so much depth as India can then play an extra batter, extra pacer, or spinner depending on conditions."

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was also present in the discussion panel on Cricbuzz and praised the all-rounder for his performance. He added:

"Hardik was exceptional with bat and ball. Picked up those four wickets and had a nearly perfect game. Couldn't do anything wrong today. A big, big victory for India to start the series."

#ENGvIND Fabulous win last night! Proud of the way the boys approached the match right from the start and came out on top of it. Batters were fearless and bowlers very clinical. Special mention to @hardikpandya7 for a brilliant all-round performance. Fabulous win last night! Proud of the way the boys approached the match right from the start and came out on top of it. Batters were fearless and bowlers very clinical. Special mention to @hardikpandya7 for a brilliant all-round performance. 👏🏻🇮🇳#ENGvIND https://t.co/58cnd8A6zh

This is India's mental storage on how to play T20 cricket: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan feels India have finally found the perfect template to play the shortest format of the game. He always felt the Men in Blue had the talent, but perhaps couldn't convert their potential onto the field.

However, Vaughan was impressed with the way the Indian batters took the attack to the hosts and put a mammoth total on the board, saying:

"I think that's the perfect display by India. With the bat, they had good aggression and with the ball, the skill. Brilliant from India, this is their mental storage of how to play T20 cricket."

The 47-year-old also lauded the Indian bowlers, who backed up the efforts of the batters to pick up wickets in a cluster inside the powerplay, saying:

"The conditions can't change in the space of an hour or so that India got lucky to get conditions in their favor. I don't think that's possible, it's just pure skill. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is up there with great swing bowlers and Hardik bowled quick. Some of those balls were fizzing past England's batters."

The second T20I between the two teams will be played on Saturday, July 9, at Edgbaston.

