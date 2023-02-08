Hardik Pandya becomes World No. 2 all-rounder in ICC T20I Rankings after all-round brilliance against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya has climbed to second position in the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders after his stunning showing in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. Leading Team India in the home series, Hardik scored 66 runs and scalped five wickets.

Courtesy of his fantastic performances, Hardik Pandya has overtaken Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders. Pandya now holds the second spot with 250 rating points to his name. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan continues to be at the top with 252 rating points.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had an impressive series against India. The left-arm spinner led his team from the front by taking two wickets in three matches. His economy rate in the series was 5.66.

However, Santner has slipped from ninth to 10th position in the ICC T20I Rankings. Santner now has 657 rating points, two less than ninth-placed Anrich Nortje.

There were no other changes in the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders. Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Adil Rashid own the top three spots on the bowlers' charts.

Hardik Pandya is not the only Indian to gain big in ICC T20I Rankings

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI (Image: Getty)

While Hardik Pandya entered the top two of the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders, India's young opener Shubman Gill has stormed into the top 30 on the batters' charts. Gill, who made his T20I debut earlier this year against Sri Lanka, has bagged the 30th spot with 542 rating points.

The young Indian opener scored 144 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand, including a 126-run knock in the third T20I.

Another Indian player whose ranking has improved is left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. He bagged five wickets against the Blackcaps and climbed from 21st to 13th position in the rankings for bowlers.

Poll : 0 votes