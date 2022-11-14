"Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup" - Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner

Former Indian opener K Srikkanth believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be groomed as the Men in Blue's captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Pandya has already shown his leadership abilities by winning the IPL 2022 season in Gujarat Titans' maiden season.

Srikkanth was also the chairman of selectors and played a crucial role in forming the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team. He feels Hardik has the right credentials to take the baton from Rohit Sharma and lead a new-look Men in Blue after a disappointing campaign down under.

Speaking to Star Sports, K Srikkanth explained the importance of Team India starting their preparations for the next T20 World Cup straight away. He said:

“See if I was the Chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I’d put it that way – number one. And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a week’s time. You form a team and by 2023 make sure this is going to be at the level that is going to play the World Cup."

K Srikkanth on the importance of India grooming all-rounders

K Srikkanth pointed out the one common factor in the three World Cups that the Men in Blue have won so far (1983, 2007 and 2011) and that was the presence of all-rounders.

The likes of Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath in 1983 and then Yuvraj Singh and others in 2007 and 2011 gave a great balance to the side, and Srikkanth feels the focus should be on grooming more players who can bat as well as bowl.

On this, Srikkanth stated:

"Let’s see, 1983 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, why did we win? We had many fast-ball all-rounders and semi all-rounders. So, to identify these guys - guys like Hooda, like Hooda, there are going to be so many more Hoodas.”

