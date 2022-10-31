Hardik Pandya captain for T20Is, no Prithvi Shaw or Ruturaj Gaikwad as India announce squad for New Zealand tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squads for the limited-overs tour of New Zealand, which will follow the 2022 T20 World Cup. Regulars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested for the series.

The tour will comprise three T20Is and three ODIs, starting with the first T20I on November 18. Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I side in Rohit's absence, in another proof of the Indian selectors' growing trust in the all-rounder's captaincy abilities.

Despite his poor batting form in the last series against South Africa, Shikhar Dhawan kept his place as the stand-in ODI captain. As expected, Dhawan won't play the T20Is and Pandya will be rested during the ODI rubber. Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain and first-choice wicketkeeper for both series.

The batting order for both series is almost the same. Apart from captains, young keeper Ishan Kishan is the only one present in the T20I squad but not in the ODI one. It's an interesting call considering the left-hander showed brilliant form during the South Africa ODIs after being excluded from the T20Is.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was dropped after just one ODI against South Africa, and Prithvi Shaw didn't get a mention in either squad.

After an unlucky run of injuries and illnesses, all-rounder Washington Sundar will make his India comeback in both series. Shardul Thakur, who struggled in the South Africa ODIs, hasn't been included in the T20Is but will play in the ODI series.

In the bowling department, promising Rajasthan Royals fast-bowler Kuldeep Sen, who has been brilliant on the domestic circuit, got his maiden call-up for the ODIs. He'll be paired with Deepak Chahar, who'll return after an injury setback. Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are in the T20I squad but won't feature in the ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah is still out with an injury. In his absence, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will lead the attack in both series. Mohammed Shami, who is doing well at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, has also been left out of both squads.

India's full squads for the New Zealand series

India's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

