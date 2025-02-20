Hardik Pandya drops straightforward catch off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling in IND vs BAN 2025 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya handed Towhid Hridoy a major lifeline after dropping a sitter off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh. The usually reliable fielder failed to hold onto the opportunity at mid-off at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

The Men in Blue were coasting along after being put into bowl first by Najmul Hossain Shanto. The sole blip in the innings came in the form of Rohit Sharma's drop at slip to deny Axar Patel a historic hattrick in the ninth over of the innings.

After the early damage was done, Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy stabilized from 35/5 against spin from both ends. After Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja had a solid spell, the third spinner - Kuldeep Yadav was introduced into the attack. The left-arm wrist spinner bowled a no-ball off his second delivery and conceded a boundary off the ensuing free hit.

The spinner produced an opportunity towards the end of the over when Hridoy tried to go over mid-off against a full-pitched delivery. The right-handed batter failed to get the required elevation, resulting in a hard and flat stroke, bringing Hardik Pandya into play.

The all-rounder had to move a touch to his right as the ball reached him at a favorable height. However, the ball spilled from his hands as he attempted to complete the catch. Have a look at the dropped catch right here:

Hridoy was batting on 23 when Hardik Pandya failed to hold onto the chance that would have sent the batter back to the pavilion.

KL Rahul misses regulation stumping following Hardik Pandya's drop

The flourishing partnership between Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy survived another scare as KL Rahul fumbled a stumping in the 23rd over of the innings off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Ali tried to nudge the ball towards the leg side, but the momentum from shifting his weight up front caused his leg to slide out of the crease.

The wicketkeeper failed to collect the ball, resulting in yet another missed opportunity for India to break the partnership. As of writing, Bangladesh are placed at 98/5 in the 27th over. The partnership for the sixth wicket has reached 63 runs off 111 deliveries.

