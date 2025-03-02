Hardik Pandya ecstatic as Axar Patel pulls off a great catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Axar Patel took a brilliant catch to help India strike early against New Zealand in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. The all-rounder dived in front to complete Rachin Ravindra’s catch at deep third-man. With this, the Kiwis lost their first wicket for 17.

The dismissal came off the last delivery of the fourth over of New Zealand’s run chase. Hardik Pandya banged in a short delivery outside off and Rachin got up on his toes to play a ramp shot towards third man. The southpaw mistimed the ball with no balance and Axar dived forward to complete a beautiful catch.

Pandya looked ecstatic after Axar pulled off a fine catch off the seventh delivery of the over, which included a no-ball.

Watch the video below:

Axar Patel is one of the best fielders for the Men in Blue. He recently won the best fielder’s medal after he ran out Imam-ul-Haq with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end against Pakistan in the previous encounter. He received the medal from 2013 Champions Trophy winner Shikhar Dhawan.

Hardik Pandya strikes early after heroics with the bat against New Zealand in Champions Trophy clash

Hardik Pandya drew the first blood following his heroics with the bat against the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy match. The right-handed batter scored a run-a-ball 45 to help the Men in Blue reach 249/9 in 50 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel also produced quality knocks, scoring 79 (98) and 42 (61) to recover Team India from 30/3. The duo shared a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Matt Henry starred with the ball for the BlackCaps with a five-wicket haul.

India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinals. The winner of this contest will finish top of the Group A points table. On the other hand, South Africa and Australia have qualified for the last four from Group B. The first and second semifinals will be held on March 4 and 5, respectively.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

