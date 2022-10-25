Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared his thoughts surrounding the highly debated non-striker run-outs. The mode of dismissal, previously known as 'Mankad', was regarded as not unfair play by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year.

Ever since the ruling was made by cricket's governing body, the non-striker's end of the pitch has been a site of action. Despite its legality, Deepti Sharma was met with mixed reactions after she chose to implement the mode of dismissal against Charlie Dean during the third ODI between India Women and England Women at Lord's.

In men's cricket, bowlers have made batters aware of the fact that they are venturing out of the crease. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Starc warned the batters instead of running them out. Cricket is yet to completely embrace the latest mode of dismissal, with not a single captain advocating it in the build-up to the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

BCCI @BCCI



We are here for our nd game of the



#TeamIndia Hello SydneyWe are here for ournd game of the #T20WorldCup Hello Sydney 👋We are here for our 2⃣nd game of the #T20WorldCup! 👏 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/96toEZzvqe

Asserting that the sport needs to come to grips with the fact that non-strikers can run out if they are out of the crease, Pandya said in the ICC Review:

"We need to stop making a fuss about this running out the non-striker. It is a rule, as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game, if it is there, it is there. Personally, I have no problem with it. If I am out of my crease, and someone runs me out, it is fine. It is my mistake."

There have been no instances of non-striker run-outs in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. However, there is still a long way to go in the tournament.

"Matchups, it is over-rated" - Hardik Pandya believes the notion of matchups do not make sense in T20 cricket

In this day and age, matchups have gone on to be an integral part of preparation, team selection and spontaneous decisions. Bowlers are often pitted against batters they have a good record against and vice versa to create more impact in the game.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 To the thousands of fans who cheered for us at the MCG and the millions back home, thank you 🫡 To the thousands of fans who cheered for us at the MCG and the millions back home, thank you 🫡🇮🇳 https://t.co/9WvwekVgEv

Opining that he doesn't buy the concept of matchups in the shortest format, Pandya said:

"I am never okay with that. Matchups, it is over-rated. I do not mind saying it, in T20 cricket, it is over-rated. In ODIs and Tests, it might work but in T20s, I do not believe it. Yes, I have not won a World Cup, but I have won other tournaments and I do not think I have ever worried about matchups."

Pandya will next be seen in Team India's clash against the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Why do you think that cricket is yet to embrace non-striker run-outs completely? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes