"Hardik Pandya is just not only tactically sound, but he is very calm on the field" - VVS Laxman

Stand-in Team India head coach VVS Laxman lavished praise on Hardik Pandya's level-headedness as a leader and termed him as a "players' captain" ahead of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning on November 18. The all-rounder is set to lead India for the third time, with senior players being rested in the aftermath of a rigorous T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia.

Pandya will be assisted by Rishabh Pant, who will not only assume wicketkeeping duties, but also don the role of Team India's vice-captain.

Pandya's leadership ability was one of the breakaway stories from the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in their debut season.

His exploits with the IPL franchise rewarded him with the opportunity to captain the national side. He led the Men in Blue to a 2-0 series win against Ireland earlier this year and was also at the helm in a T20I fixture against West Indies in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Lauding Pandya's ability to stay calm under pressure, Laxman said in a press-conference ahead of the T20I series between India and New Zealand:

"He is a fabulous leader. We have seen what he has done with Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Taking leadership in the first year of the franchise in the tournament, and winning the league is not a mean achievement. I have spent a lot of time with him since the Ireland series, he is just not only tactically sound, but he is very calm on the field and that is something which is very important at the highest level."

Laxman continued:

"There would be situations when you would be under pressure and that is when you are required to be calm as a leader. Also, his presence in the dressing room, and his work ethics are exemplary. The way he leads the side both on and off the field is fabulous."

Laxman added:

"I think he is a players' captain, he is very approachable. All the players go up to him and confide with him. I think that is something which I really like about Hardik, and he leads by example both on and off the field."

Pandya has been primed by several to take over as Team India's full-time T20 captain when Rohit Sharma steps aside. The think tank is looking to employ a new approach, mentality-wise when it comes to the shortest format. The radical move will likely see lesser involvement from the senior players.

"I think T20 cricket requires playing with a lot of freedom and clarity of thought" - VVS Laxman

The manner with which Team India approach T20I matches has been the talk of the town since their brutal exit from the World Cup at the hands of eventual champions England.

The Men in Blue had seemingly embraced the aggressive brand of cricket and had tangible results under their belt going into the World Cup.

However, the No.1-ranked T20I side were back in their shells under pressure, resulting in highly timid and tentative cricket, reprising their exploits from the previous edition of the tournament.

Opining that the team needs to find the optimum balance between playing freely and assessing the conditions to play according to the situation, Laxman said:

"I think T20 cricket requires playing with a lot of freedom and clarity of thought. And how much time I have spent with these guys and watching them grow over the years into wonderful international cricketers, I think that is their strength. In T20 cricket, you are required to play with a fearless attitude but at the same time, it is important to assess the conditions and situations and fulfill the needs of the team."

Laxman continued:

"It is important to be flexible. I think in T20 cricket, you are required to express yourself and that is when you will be successful. I think T20 cricket has shown us over the years that the more amount of multi-dimensional players you have, the better for the team. You have bowlers who can bat, and batters who can bowl, and that is the way forward."

Laxman concluded:

"That has already been proven in T20 cricket, the more number of bowlers who can bat will add depth to the team and it allows a lot of freedom for the batters to express themselves. That is the need for the format and I am sure more and more teams will try to get that into their selection process and identify players who are multi-dimensional players."

Laxman will conduct the coaching duties for India's upcoming tour of New Zealand after head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff were handed a rest following the T20 World Cup 2022.

India are scheduled to take on the Kiwis in the first of three T20Is on Friday, November 18, at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Should Hardik Pandya be considered as Team India's next permanent T20I captain?

