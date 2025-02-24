“Hardik Pandya na aa jaye” - Ambati Rayudu’s hilarious comment before Virat Kohli’s century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu made a hilarious comment on commentary right before Virat Kohli's hundred during the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23.

Ad

Indian sports broadcaster and TV commentator Jatin Sapru was talking about how Virat Kohli did not have a century in the Champions Trophy but had only half-centuries.

Ambati Rayudu then replied saying he hopes that Hardik Pandya will not come to the crease. Kohli was just a few runs away from his century but India also required a lesser amount of runs to win the game by that point.

"Yahi umeed karenge ki Hardik Pandya na aa jaye (We will hope that Hardik Pandya does not come in)," Rayudu said on air.

Ad

Trending

Hardik is known for coming in and taking the attack to the opposition right away. Therefore, Rayudu commented hoping Pandya would not come in as it could have denied Virat Kohli his hundred. Hardik did come in and hit a boundary soon after as well. However, he was dismissed for eight runs off six balls and Kohli ended up reaching his century.

Listen to the interaction here:

Ad

Virat Kohli smashes unbeaten hundred in 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan

Much to Ambati Rayudu's fear, Hardik Pandya did walk in to bat in the run-chase. However, Virat Kohli maaged to get to his hundred, hitting a boundary to reach the three-figure mark and finish the game for India as well.

Kohli walked in at three after India lost Rohit Sharma early in the chase. He took responsibility and held one end. The right-hander controlled the chase beautifully, rotating the strike and scoring runs at every opportunity. He hit seven boundaries in his knock.

He remained unbeaten on 100 off 111 deliveries as India wrapped up the chase in 42.3 overs with six wickets to spare. For his unbeaten ton, Virat Kohli also won the 'Player of the Match' award. With this, he also notched up his first century in the Champions Trophy, with his previous best score being an unbeaten 96 against Bangladesh in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback