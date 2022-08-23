[WATCH] “How’s the form, Boom?”- Hardik Pandya nails Jasprit Bumrah’s action ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya found a new way to inquire about his good friend and injured teammate Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery by sharing a special video on social media.

Hardik shared an Instagram video in which he imitated the speedster's bowling action and celebration to perfection.

Sharing the video, Hardik wrote:

“How’s the form, Boom? @jaspritb1”

To the unknown, Jasprit Bumrah is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He suffered a niggle which has ruled him out of the 2022 Asia Cup. The speedster is on the path to recovery to make a comeback ahead of the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Hardik Pandya one of the most important cogs”- Ravi Shastri ahead of Asia Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Hardik Pandya is a vital member of the Indian cricket team in the Asia Cup. He said that the all-rounder brings balance to the squad with the ability to contribute in both the batting and bowling departments.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shastri said:

"He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned. You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That's how important he is. You don't know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler.”

He added:

"We missed him really badly last year in the (T20) World Cup when he couldn't bowl. It makes a massive difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality that he possesses at that number. I think he is an extremely important player and has to be watched very closely.”

Hardik Pandya hit a purple patch in IPL 2022 and guided the Gujarat Titans to the championship title in their debut season. His all-around performances helped him make a national comeback after a seven-month gap.

Ever since his return to Indian colours this year, Pandya has scored 281 runs and scalped eight wickets in 13 T20I matches.

Fans will be waiting to see Pandya recreate his magical power-hitting against Pakistan. The right-handed batter slammed 76 runs off just 43 balls in the 2017 Champions Trophy final before getting run out.

