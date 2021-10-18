"You do better than what I have done" - Hardik Pandya reveals Kapil Dev's support throughout his career 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya stated how legendary India captain Kapil Dev has been right by his side over the course of his career. He received his ODI cap from the legend himself back in 2016 and is often compared to him as well.

Pandya claimed that Kapil Dev urged him to do better than he had done when the former Indian captain handed over the Indian cap to him. He also shared the message Kapil Dev sent following Pandya's back injury. While speaking to The Cricket Monthly, Pandya said:

It was special to receive that cap because Kapil Dev gave it to me and told me, "You do better than what I have done. You will succeed. Keep working hard."

"Before my back surgery, it was very sweet of him to call and say: "Beta, please aap haldi ka doodh peena. Sab theekh ho jayega [Son, drink turmeric milk and everything will be all right]. Take care."

India's search for their next big all-rounder ever since Kapil Dev has been an exhausting one to say the least. Irfan Pathan had come close but faded. It has been Hardik Pandya, who has held the fort for quite a while now.

I am focusing on white-ball cricket: Pandya

Hardik Pandya last featured in a Test match during India's tour of England in 2018. He has not been in contention for the Test team despite the team's need for a fast-bowling all-rounder due to his injuries, which have rendered him inefficient when it comes to bowling.

The all-rounder claims he is only focusing on white-ball cricket and holding the upcoming string of World Cups as a priority. After the 2021 T20 World Cup, the next edition will take place in Australia in 2022 and India will go onto host the 2023 edition of the World Cup as well. He added:

"Test cricket, right now, I have kept on hold for as long as my body does not allow me to. I am focusing on white-ball cricket because a lot of World Cups are coming and I can provide a lot of things in white-ball cricket right now."

Pandya concluded by affirming that he has no fears over the possibility of never playing a Test match again.

