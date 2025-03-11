"What he brings to the team, there isn't a price for it" - Rohan Gavaskar's massive praise for Team India star after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar hailed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his significant contribution to the team during their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Lauding the cricketer for coming out strong despite being facing massive trolling during IPL 2024, Gavaskar opined that India could play four spinners during the Champions Trophy only because of his presence.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue restricted the Kiwis to 251-7. In the chase, Team India got home in 49 overs.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Gavaskar shared his candid views on why Pandya is an irreplaceable member of India's white-ball squads. He stated:

"The fact that we could play four spinners is because of someone like Hardik. If we didn't have someone like Hardik, there's no way you are playing with four spinners. What he brings to the team, there isn't a price for it. A fit Hardik is priceless for this Indian team."

The 49-year-old also hailed the Indian all-rounder for showing great character to recover from a horrendous IPL 2024 campaign and play a key role in two ICC title triumphs. Gavaskar elaborated:

"You have to be a little thick-skinned because you will always get a fair amount of criticism no matter what you do. The criticism, the trolling that he went through - it wouldn't have been easy for him. But, he's come out of it stronger - champion here, champion in the [T20] World Cup. He's shown again what an important member of the team he is."

Under Pandya's captaincy, Mumbai Indians finished last in IPL 2024, winning only four of their 14 matches. The all-rounder was booed by a number of fans during the edition, who were unhappy with Rohit Sharma being replaced as MI skipper.

Hardik Pandya's contribution to India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Pandya (31) played all five matches for India during their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. In four innings, he scored 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 106.45. The right-handed batter scored a run-a-ball 45 against New Zealand in the group stage, hit 28 off 24 in the semifinal against Australia and scored a handy 18 off 18 in the final against the Kiwis.

With the ball, the versatile cricketer picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.83. The right-arm pacer claimed 2-31 against Pakistan and picked up one wicket in the semifinal against Australia.

