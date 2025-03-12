Hardik Pandya's photograph with 2025 Champions Trophy breaks Virat Kohli's huge social media record: Reports

Team India's Hardik Pandya recreated his iconic 2024 T20 World Cup pose following the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai. The 31-year-old shared a picture on Instagram of him performing social media star Khaby Lame's pose. The post was soon flooded with likes, even reportedly breaking ace batter Virat Kohli's record of the fastest 1 million likes for an Indian on Instagram.

Kohli's post after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win hit 1 million likes in seven minutes. It set a record for the fastest 1 million likes on an Indian account.

According to reports, Hardik has smashed Kohli's record. A few screenshots emerged on social media, suggesting that the talismanic all-rounder's post completed 1 million likes in just six minutes.

Hardik scored 99 runs across four innings and picked up four wickets in five outings at the 2025 Champions Trophy. India chased a 252-run target against New Zealand in the final. Skipper Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning 76-run knock.

"He is our clutch player" - Aakash Chopra's massive praise for Hardik Pandya after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Hardik Pandya following the side's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. He hailed the all-rounder as a clutch player, pointing out how the player has shown great composure in pressure situations.

He opined that Hardik is probably the best finisher in world cricket at the moment. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Hardik needs to be spoken about. I have said it enough times and more that he is our clutch player. Whenever it seems like we are crumbling, he has nerves of steel. I have got no idea how he does it. When you observe from outside that it's a difficult pitch and taking singles is difficult, and it won't be easy to hit a six, he hits straight into the stands while standing in his position.

"He has got some incredible skills. I think he could be the best finisher in the world right now. Who brings the balance in bowling? Who allows you to play four spinners? That's only Hardik Pandya. We missed Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. We would have won the trophy if they had been there."

Hardik Pandya will captain Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on March 23.

