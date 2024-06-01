Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the Men in Blue can find a way to play both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in their T20 World Cup starting XI. Dube's selection in India's 15-man squad has raised questions about whether he is seen as a backup to Hardik.

However, Irfan explained how the Men in Blue can find a way to fit both the all-rounders in their playing XI. He feels Hardik is more of a finisher while Dube can be used to cash in on the spinners.

Here's what Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports Press Room:

"I think Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will play different roles. Hardik will have a set role to finish the game, and Shivam Dube will play as a floater, at least in the playoffs, acting as an enforcer against the spinners. He will play that kind of role."

Irfan Pathan also claimed that Hardik Pandya needed to work on getting back to his wider stance to be more effective as a finisher for India. The former cricketer reckons Hardik's move up the order made the latter change his stance, which has diminished his pace hitting.

Irfan Pathan on Hardik Pandya's bowling

Given the composition of India's T20 World Cup squad, Hardik Pandya may be used as a third seamer alongside two specialist pacers. Irfan Pathan believes that for that to happen, Hardik needs to replicate the form he showed with the ball at the backend of the IPL 2024 season.

On this, Irfan stated:

"If he (Hardik) is bowling, he should get going the way he did in the last part of the IPL. It will help his batting as well because he primarily plays in the Indian team as a batting all-rounder rather than a bowling all-rounder. However, it works both ways; if you do well in one area, it boosts your confidence in the other."

Hardik picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.75 for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. However, Team India certainly need a performance better than that if they are to end their 11-year wait for an ICC Trophy.

