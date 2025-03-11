Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul arrive separately at Mumbai airport with tight security after 2025 Champions Trophy win [Watch]

Team India players Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul arrived separately in Mumbai after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash on Sunday (March 9) to lift the trophy. It was the first ICC trophy win for Rahul and Iyer after they narrowly missed out on the 2023 ODI World Cup. Pandya added a second trophy to his cabinet, having won the 2024 T20 World Cup in June last year.

The trio played a crucial role in the Indian team's success during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Iyer stabilized and consolidated innings in the middle-order, ending up as the leading run-getter for India in the tournament (243). Rahul kept wickets efficiently and finished games sensibly while handling pressure expertly. Pandya's presence enabled the team management to play four spinners in the playing XI, which reaped rich dividends on the slow Dubai pitches. The all-rounder also played crucial cameos with the bat when his team needed them the most.

An Instagram page (viralbhayani) shared videos to give fans a glimpse of Pandya, Rahul, and Iyer at Mumbai Airport as they arrived surrounded by tight security following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy.

You can watch the videos below:

"Whenever it seems like we are crumbling, he has nerves of steel" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Hardik Pandya for rising to the occasion in crunch moments, displaying nerves of steel, and maintaining his composure after India's victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Speaking about the star all-rounder in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said: (15:30)

"Hardik needs to be spoken about. I have said it enough times and more that he is our clutch player. Whenever it seems like we are crumbling, he has nerves of steel. I have got no idea how he does it. When you observe from outside that it's a difficult pitch and taking singles is difficult, and it won't be easy to hit a six, he hits straight into the stands while standing in his position."

Chopra continued:

"He has got some incredible skills. I think he could be the best finisher in the world right now. Who brings the balance in bowling? Who allows you to play four spinners in Champions Trophy? That's only Hardik Pandya. We missed Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. We would have won the trophy if they had been there."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

