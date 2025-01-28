Hardik Pandya strikes first blow, dismisses Phil Salt for 5 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya delivered the first blow for Team India, dismissing England's wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt for a low score. The incident took place in the third T20I between the two teams on Tuesday, January 28, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Salt continues to have a poor run of form on his first tour of India. The right-hander had a poor outing in Kolkata, where he was dismissed for a three-ball duck. It was followed by four runs in the second contest in Chennai. On both occasions, Salt was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Salt was under a bit of pressure after low scores in the first two T20I games but eased his nerves, scoring a boundary off the very second delivery he faced. He managed to get five runs in the first over bowled by Mohammed Shami. However, in the second over bowled by Hardik Pandya, Phil Salt looked to go for a lofted cover drive, which went straight to the hands of Abhishek Sharma in the covers.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Salt was the first English wicket to fall in this contest. He was dismissed for five runs off the seven deliveries, with his dismissal bringing English skipper Jos Buttler to the middle.

England get to a good score at the end of the powerplay during IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

After being asked to bat first and losing a wicket early, England took the attack to the Indian bowlers and managed to get a good score at the end of the first six overs. While Jos Buttler adopted a patient approach, Ben Duckett was on the offensive, scoring 52/1 in the powerplay.

Team India currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-0 after winning against England in Kolkata and Chennai. The ODI series follows against England after the tour, with both sides battling it out in three matches, starting February 6.

