Hardik Pandya's tribute to his late father ahead of 1st T20I against England

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya recently lost their father, Himanshu Pandya. Hence, before the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad, Hardik paid tribute to his late father.

Himanshu suffered a cardiac arrest in January this year, and since then, both the brothers have been finding it difficult to cope with the loss.

Just before the match on Friday, Hardik took to Instagram to put up a story where he shared a picture of his father. The all-rounder wrote that every achievement of his from now onwards is consecrated to his father.

"From today, all for you dad. Miss you."

Hardik Pandya's Instagram story

Shortly after his father's sad demise, Hardik Pandya posted an emotional message on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:

"To My Daddy and my Hero: To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling! Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self belief and you were always happy. This house without you would be less entertaining! We love you and will always do. Your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here! You were proud of us but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you. One last ride. Now rest in peace my king. I will miss you everyday of my life. Love you daddddy!"

Himanshu had a big role to play in Krunal and Hardik Pandya and his brother's success

Himanshu Pandya had several financial troubles before the Pandya brothers made it big in the game. Yet he always prioritized the game and helped Hardik and Krunal grow as cricketers.

In the early years, he even shut his car finance business in Surat and moved to Vadodara to provide his sons with good cricketing facilities. Hardik Pandya has always been ever grateful to his father for helping him be what he is today.