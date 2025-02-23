Hardik Pandya wears super expensive watch while playing in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [In Pictures]

Team India's flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a luxury watch during the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The Men in Green won the toss and chose to bat first.

Ad

When Hardik came to bowl, many viewers noticed that he had an interesting timepiece on his wrist. A few fans pointed out that the watch he was wearing was Richard Mille's RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal.

According to monochrome-watches.com, the model costs a whopping 777 000€ (approximately ₹7,03,79,883). It is a limited edition watch with just 50 pieces made by the company. The watch was designed for tennis legend Rafael Nadal and it has a manual winding tourbillon movement.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Hardik Pandya is an avid collector of luxury watches. He has previously been photographed wearing watches like Patek Philippe Nautilus, a Patek Philippe Nautilus 'Phoenix', Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph, Richard Mille RM023 and Audemars Piguet Oak Selfwinding Chronograph Rose Gold.

Hardik Pandya drew first blood for India by dismissing Babar Azam in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan opener Babar Azam looked in great touch in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against India. The right-handed batter hit five impressive boundaries early on.

Ad

However, his promising knock came to a premature end as he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the ninth over. It was a length delivery outside the off-stump. Babar was tempted to go for the cover drive.

The ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Hardik provided India with a massive breakthrough, sending Babar packing. The 30-year-old scored 23 runs off 26 balls during his stay at the crease.

The ongoing encounter is a must-win one for Pakistan. After having suffered a 60-run defeat in their opening encounter against New Zealand, they must beat India to remain afloat in the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback