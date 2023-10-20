"Hardik's injury can bring down India's GDP" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's ankle injury in IND vs BAN World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra believes Team India could be hurt badly if Hardik Pandya doesn't recover quickly from the ankle injury he sustained in their World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh.

Hardik bowled just three deliveries before going off the field as the Men in Blue restricted the Bangla Tigers to 256/8 in Pune on Thursday, October 19. The hosts then chased down the below-par target with seven wickets and 51 deliveries to spare to register their fourth consecutive win of the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Hardik Pandya's potential absence could have a severe adverse impact on India's World Cup campaign. He said (7:20):

"Hardik got injured, that's a big one. Hardik's injury can bring down India's GDP, I am talking about cricket. Our heartbeats will all go wrong because the balance will be lost."

The former India opener pointed out that the seam-bowling all-rounder provides the requisite balance to the side. He stated:

"All plans will get derailed. He bowled three balls in this match and didn't get to bat in any case, which was good. But from where will you get the balance?"

Hardik rolled his left ankle while trying to stop a Litton Das straight drive off the third delivery he bowled. He couldn't take any further part in the game, with Virat Kohli bowling the final three balls of the unfinished over.

"Shardul was extremely expensive at the start" - Aakash Chopra on the issues due to Hardik Pandya's injury

Shardul Thakur conceded 16 runs in the first over he bowled. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shardul Thakur hasn't been too effective with the ball in the World Cup thus far. He observed (7:45):

"Shardul was extremely expensive at the start. He was lucky that his figures looked slightly respectable on the scorecard after making a comeback, but he is not bowling that great."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the conditions in Dharamsala won't allow India to play Ravichandran Ashwin as an additional spinner as well.

"The next match is against New Zealand in Dharamsala. You won't be able to play an extra spinner. So from where will you get the balance? We will have to keep an extremely close watch on Hardik Pandya because that is a very, very important aspect, as we will struggle slightly otherwise."

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's next game against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to bring in either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in his place and potentially play Mohammed Shami instead of Shardul to ensure that the bowling attack has enough teeth.

