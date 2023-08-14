Team India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid faced the wrath of fans after the team lost the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Rovman Powell-led Caribbean side won the series by a 3-2 margin after beating India in the fifth T20I by eight wickets on Sunday, August 13, in Florida.

The Men in Blue made 165/9 in the series decider after winning the toss and choosing to bat. On a sluggish surface, the young batters failed to deliver for the visiting team. World number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav (61) once again proved his class in the format by hitting a magnificent half-century to help India to a respectable total.

West Indies batters did not have any issues in the chase as they galloped to 171/2 in 18 overs to win the match convincingly. Brandon King (85*) and Nicholas Pooran (47) starred for them with the bat.

It was the first instance of India losing three T20I matches in a single series. Fans were highly disappointed after witnessing a dismal performance from Team India against West Indies. The team management bore the brunt for the same as fans trolled Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid by using memes.

We did well to come back from 0-2 down, but we just couldn’t close out the series: Rahul Dravid

Speaking at a press conference after the 5th T20I, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid opened up that his side did well to make a comeback in the series after losing the first two matches but could not finish the job in the end.

He shed light on the learnings from the tour, saying:

“We did well to come back from 0-2 down, but we just couldn’t close out the series. We made a few mistakes along the way. If you look at all the five games, there were some mistakes that we made. In the first couple of games, and even today probably, we didn’t bat as well as we could have. But that can happen. It’s a young team, a developing team. So, there are going to be times when we are going to have our ups and downs."

Dravid added:

"To be able to come from 0-2 down would have been very special. But, credit to the West Indies. They are a good T20 side. They are playing in their home conditions. They played particularly well. Well done to them and lot of learnings for us."

India will next face Ireland in the three-match T20 series, which commences on August 18.