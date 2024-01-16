Haris Rauf contemplated international retirement after being accused of snubbing Australia tour - Reports

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf considered stepping away from international cricket altogether after he was criticized by chief selector Wahab Riaz and team director Mohammad Hafeez for missing the tour of Australia.

According to reports in Pakistan, Rauf was disappointed with the comments against him and was on the verge of quitting his international career. But he eventually decided not to do so after his friends and family advised him to not make any rash decisions.

There is still a lack of clarity surrounding Rauf's absence from the Test squad. Chief selector Riaz stated that Rauf agreed to be part of the tour, but pulled out at the last minute. However, some reports do state that the pacer did not make any such commitments.

Rauf was reportedly concerned about his workload, having played the entirety of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. However, Pakistan would have ideally liked Rauf to be part of the bowling attack in Australia, given the pace and bounce-friendly pitches Down Under.

However, Pakistan had to settle for a pace attack comprising Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shehzad. The lack of pace was a talking point throughout the three-match series, with Pakistan missing both Rauf and Naseem Shah from the squad.

Rauf eventually ended up playing in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL), representing the Melbourne Stars. He played four matches in the season, claiming six wickets in total.

The pacer is currently part of the T20I squad for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand. He finished with figures of 2-34 and 3-38 as Pakistan trail the series by 0-2.

Haris Rauf has only played one Test match to date

The bulk of speedster's cricketing career has been in the form of white-ball formats. Having made his first-class debut in 2019, he has only made a total of nine appearances, taking 32 wickets.

Rauf's Test debut against England in late 2022 came to a premature end as he sustained an injury that ruled him out of the entire series. He bowled only 13 overs in his only bowling outing in Tests and claimed Zak Crawley's wicket in the process.

Despite a slump in form of late, Rauf remains a crucial part of Pakistan's pace bowling setup, especially in white-ball cricket.

