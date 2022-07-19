"Told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one" - Haris Rauf on receiving a special gift from MS Dhoni

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf recently disclosed how he requested former India captain MS Dhoni for an autographed jersey during the T20 World Cup last year.

The speedster stated that he didn't want Team India's shirt and had specifically asked for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) one.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer', Haris Rauf revealed that MS Dhoni finally sent him his number 7 CSK jersey when he was in Australia. He stated:

"I met MS Dhoni after the game against India at the T20 World Cup last year. I asked him to give me one of his shirts. But I told him that I wanted a CSK jersey and not the Team India one. He told me that he will surely send me that. I finally received it when I was in Australia."

Haris Rauf @HarisRauf14 The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. https://t.co/XYpSNKj2Ia

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni served as Team India's mentor during their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Pakistan secured their first-ever World Cup win over India during the event, beating the Virat Kohli-led side by 10 wickets in Dubai.

"He told me that he's sure that I'll soon be playing for the Pakistan team" - Haris Rauf recalls interaction with Hardik Pandya

Haris Rauf got a chance to be a net bowler for India during their tour of Australia in 2018-19. The 28-year-old recalled how Hardik Pandya boosted his confidence during one of the sessions.

The tearaway pacer revealed that Pandya was impressed with his bowling during a net session in Sydney. He stated that the all-rounder encouraged him by saying that a national call-up was just around the corner.

Rauf added:

"The Indian team's manager wanted some net bowlers who could bowl to the batters in Australia. I felt it would be a great opportunity for me to bowl to international cricketers. I bowled to the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the nets. Hardik Pandya was bowling alongside me and he told me that I was doing good and that he's sure that I'd soon be playing for the Pakistan team."

Haris Rauf went on to make his Pakistan debut in January 2022. Interestingly, he got the better of Pandya during the T20 World Cup 2021, dismissing him for 11 runs in the Super 12's fixture between the two arch-rivals.

