Haris Rauf returns as Pakistan name 18-player squad for T20I series against Ireland and England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The 18-man squad for the Europe tour sees the return of right-arm speedster Haris Rauf along with Hasan Ali and Salman Agha. The Men in Green will play three T20Is against Ireland and take on the Englishman in four matches to gear up for the T20 World Cup.

Rauf sustained a shoulder dislocation during his PSL 9 stint with the Lahore Qalandars, forcing him to miss the T20I series against New Zealand at home. However, he has returned to form a formidable pace trio with Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Zaman Khan and Usama Mir were there in the squad against the Kiwis but failed to make the cut among the 18 for Ireland and England.

Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, and Muhammad Irfan Khan underwent fitness tests at the NCA in Lahore on Tuesday and reportedly showed significant improvement. Hence, the PCB was also satisfied with their progress.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Pakistan's selection panel. (Credits: Twitter)

The selection panel issued a statement, saying it was a challenge to select the squad from the talent pool available. They added that they trust the talent available at their disposal to get the job done. The statement read below, as quoted by the official website:

"Crafting this squad was a challenging task due to the outstanding talent available. After thorough deliberation and considering various cricketing aspects, we have finalised these 18 players."

“The squad encompasses a robust top-order featuring Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan; an effective middle-order with Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan Khan; versatile all-rounders in Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha; a pace battery led by Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi; and the spin prowess of Abrar Ahmed."

The squad will be trimmed down from 18 to 15 for the World Cup following the first T20I against England on May 22 to fulfill the May 24 deadline. Pakistan's series against Ireland begins on May 10 in Dublin and ends on the 14th.

